#now


Watch the trailer
$1.40 Buy Now Instant Streaming & Downloads

  • "Buy #now Package"

    BONUS:
    The Time is #now - A film constructed solely on the montage sequence of the #now film. Put it on repeat and let the power of living in the moment do the rest!

    PACKAGE INCLUDES:
    "#now"
    "The Time is #now"

    $1.40 Buy Now

Buy #now Package

#NOW: Bruce (Charles Timiadis) finds out that his honeymoon has been cut short by his apathetic boss and only has one day to fulfill his promise of traveling the world to his wife (Kirsten Atkinson). With the power of living in the #now and the backdrop of diverse Los Angeles, Bruce just may be able to keep his promise? BONUS: The Time is #now - A film constructed solely on the montage sequence of the #now film. SEE INSIDE (feat. ROW) by NIKO PAVLIDIS on iTunes. NOW WATCH: www.TinyTimeMachines.com